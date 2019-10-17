Minister Inaugurates Election Taskforce

Salifu Saeed with REGSEC in Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed , has inaugurated the Regional Election Security Taskforce in Tamale ahead of the District Level Elections and Referendum in December 2019.

The aim of the Election Security Taskforce is to ensure the successful conduct of the elections before, during and after the elections in December 2019.

The Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fosu Agyeman Felix, said 10 senior officers were nominated with appropriate experience to serve on various technical sub-committees to handle all aspects of the upcoming elections in the Northern region.

The technical committees includes Joint Operations Centre, Media and Communications, Personnel Mobilization/Deployment , Ballot Security, Finance/Budget, Intelligence, Legal, Investigation and Prosecution , Transport/Logistics and Terms of Reference.

DCOP Felix encouraged members to make themselves available at all times so that deliberations and planning towards the elections will be efficient and effective.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale