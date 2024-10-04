Minister Inspects Accra Stadium

Mustapha Ussif (R) inspecting the Accra Stadium

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has inspected the Accra Stadium following recent rehabilitation works.

Accompanied by Seth Panwum, the Chairman of National Sports Authority (NSA) Board, Mr. Ussif assessed the condition of the dressing rooms, pitch, and washrooms.

This inspection comes on the heels of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) granting approval for the Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan, scheduled for later this month.

CAF officials carried out a three-day evaluation of the venue from September 27 to September 29, 2024, before moving on to the Cape Coast Stadium.

This follows the revocation of the licence for the Baba Yara Stadium due to its poor playing surface.

The Black Stars are set to face Sudan, coached by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, on Friday, October 11, in Accra in the Matchday three games, before travelling to Libya for their next qualifier at the Martyrs of February Stadium for the Matchday four games.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo is under considerable pressure to secure a victory, as the team has yet to win in the qualifiers. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium and managed only a 1-1 draw against Niger in Berkane.

Currently, the Black Stars find themselves in third place in Group F, with just one point from two matches.