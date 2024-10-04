Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Switches To New Venue

Merqury Quaye, CEO of Merqury Republic

Merqury Republic, organisers of Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, Africa’s premier celebration of DJ talent and culture, powered by Smirnoff, has announced a change in venue for this year’s edition.

The 2024 edition of the event, which is in its 12th year, will now take place at the Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on November 9.

The annual Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 maintains its aim of celebrating hardworking DJs for their contribution to Ghanaian music.

The event, touted as the biggest DJ event across Africa, has progressed from ‘Moved by Music’ to this year’s theme ‘United by Music’, with Joy Prime as its major media partner.

‘United by Music’, underscores the power of music to bring people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of unity.

This theme reflects Guinness Ghana’s dedication to promoting inclusivity and celebrating the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.

Few months ago, Merqury Republic launched the 2024 edition, and outlined activities for the celebrations which have been impactful and exciting.

The activities curated include the Ghana DJ Clinic, which seeks to educate DJs and industry players on music, and Pub Fest, a nationwide tour of pubs within selected communities in various regions of the country.

DJs in Ghana are poised to give music lovers and fans an enthralling experience in the build-up to the main event on November 9, 2024 at the Palms Convention Centre.

Since 2013, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, produced by Africa’s leading event management company, Merqury Republic, has served as the benchmark for assessing the annual performance of DJs in Ghana and beyond.

The 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards is powered by Smirnoff and also sponsored by LG, CompuGhana, Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), Korba, Franko Trading Enterprise, and the Ghana Library Authority. The event is also supported by Ezzy Grab GH, Whatsup TV, and Dennis Pizza.