Minister Inspects Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal Project

Simon Osei Mensah going through the site plan assisted by Dr. John York

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has visited the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) project to inspect the progress of work.

The project, owned by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), with the support of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the Ministry of Transport, is currently funded by the government.

During the visit, the Project Consultant, Dr. John York, said that Phase 1, which includes civil works, earthworks, road networks, drainage systems, container freight terminals, container handling facilities, bonded warehouses, Admin and Operations blocks buildings is about 50 percent complete.

The remaining 50 percent will comprise the superstructure and the terminal bay accordingly.

He was accompanied by the GSA and GPHA management members and some government officials.

CEO of GSA, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, noted that the journey has been marked by milestones and challenges, but the government’s commitment to realizing the vision of the BILT remains resolute.

He said, “BILT is a key component of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Program, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity. Hence, this project holds immense significance for economic growth, reduce port congestion costs, overall transportation costs, and drive regional trade facilitation for Ghana its neighboring Sahelian countries.”

He added that it will further establish Ghana’s leadership role especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The proximity of the project to the recently completed Kumasi International Airport and Ghana’s sea port will further establish Ghana has the regions premier multimodal transportation hub in West Africa & Beyond.

After the tour, the Mr. Osei Mensah, expressed satisfaction with the progress and the quality of work executed so far.

He emphasized that despite the financial challenges the country faces, the government is committed to allocating the necessary funds to accelerate the progress of the project and meet all deadlines.

“Where BILT is located, we have the Ghana Free Zones Authority also having land here, as well as the Ashanti Industrial Park, but these things will not function properly without the logistics terminal,” he said. “I am pleased with the work done.”

The Board Chair of GSA, Stella Wilson, was grateful that the minister visited the site and assured him of the full commitment of the GSA to ensure that the project enhances the economic status of the middle belt and northern sectors of the country.

