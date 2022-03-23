Minister Makes Case for Eastern Region

The outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan on Monday, March 21, 2022 paid a visit to the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong at his office in Koforidua, the regional capital.

The purpose of the visit was to bid farewell to Mr Acheampong and the Regional Coordinating Council and to thank them for the excellent working relationship she received during her stay in Ghana.

Mr. Acheampong used the opportunity to present a brief profile of the region.

He said the Region has positioned itself for any group or individual who wants to invest in any sector of the economy; tourism, agriculture, transportation, sports, commerce, etc.

Speaking on the security situation, Mr Acheampong, Chairman of the Regional Security Council said the security situation in the region was relatively stable and thanked the Security agencies for their enormous support and commitment to maintaining peace and security.

He also thanked the Ghana Armed Forces for establishing a permanent Forward Based Operation at Maame Krobo in the Kwahu Afram Plains District to maintain peace and security and to address the occasional clashes between the indigenous people who are predominantly farmers and the cattle herdsmen.

He consequently, expressed his deepest appreciation to the US government for their continuous support to Ghana, especially the supply of COVID-19 vaccine of which he said the Eastern Region received its fair share of the doses.

Ambassador Sullivan also thanked Mr Acheampong and the Chief Director of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, Samuel Donkor for the warm reception.

She assured that American Government would continue to offer its support to Ghana and other countries to make life better for everyone.

She encouraged the Minister to pay more attention to the tourism potential in the Region, adding that a visit to ‘Akoko venom Nsuo’ a community in Kwahu where River Pra takes its sources, the beautiful mountains across the Region and its tropical forests revealed that the Region has a lot to contribute to the world tourism industry.