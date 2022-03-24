Education Minister Tasks TVET For Accountability

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has tasked the skill development fund committee to scientifically justify reasons for supporting companies for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

As part of measures to intensify TVET in the country, the Education Ministry has set up a committee to steer the affairs of the progress of the TVET Programme.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13-member committee, Dr Adutwum urged members of the committee to ensure that funds are provided for companies that can build human resources as far as the programme is concerned.

He explained, “that students are not prepared just to pass their examination when they come to school but they are to be prepared to secure a job”.

He further explained, “it is important to begin to look at companies that they can support to create an opportunity to expand their businesses to absorb some of these students who are passing through the technical institute”.

Director-General for the Commission of TVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah stated that the need for the committee is to ensure the availability of funds for the TVET Programme.

“We have to make sure that there is enough logistical support and infrastructure to support both private and public sector industry and to ensure proper skills are developed.”

He also said “the committee is to make sure funds are appropriately provided to the right people for better skills and development agenda. The committee is set to fund at least seven hundred enterprises for the start”.