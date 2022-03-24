Review Free SHS- Former CSSPS Boss Offer Ideas

Former National Coordinator for the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) under the NDC administration, Dr. George Atta- Boateng is backing the calls for government to review it educational flagship programme, Free Senior High School to ensure effective implementation and positive outcomes.

His proposals follow calls by a section of the public for the government’s flagship educational policy to be reviewed to ease pressure on the economy.

Dr. Atta Boateng’s five-point proposal is said to be based on the collected Bio-Data of BECE Candidates in the aspect of their age, gender, school, occupation of parents, household income among others by the leadership of education in Ghana, Ministry of Education (MoE), Ghana Education Service (GES) and West Africa Examination Council (WAEC)

Read his full proposal below

Based on the collected Bio-Data of BECE Candidates [Age, Gender, School, Occupation of Parents, Household Income, etc] by MOE/GES/WAEC, I offer these suggestions for the review of FREE SHS :

1. All students from Private Junior High Schools in the country should be excluded from the Free SHS. They don’t need it. Period!!!

2. Only students from our Public Junior High Schools should be considered. However, it should be based on a Cost-Sharing of 50-50%, 45-55%, or 40-60% [Candidate-Government] for those who opt to attend Senior High Schools outside their communities; that is, for those in the 70% Placement category.

3. Students from Public Junior High Schools who opt for the 30% placement within a 10 mile radius[ those who wish to stay in their communities] should be given the full FREE SHS package. That’s where POVERTY is.

4. Government should stick to the Cut-Off Aggregate Point of 36. We can’t be pushing and funding Failed students with Aggregates 37s and 42s to Senior High ScHools at all cost, because it’s free. After all, they always have an option to;

5. Resit. President John Dramani Mahama introduced this policy in 2015 to help them better their Grades. Hitherto, the BECE was considered a terminal examination -the end of academic journey at that level for some of them.

When all is said and done,Free SHS should be considered a FINANCIAL AID. Full stop.

Dr George Atta-Boateng,

Former CSSPS National Coordinator

By Vincent Kubi