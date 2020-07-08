Minister, Mineral Commission Chairman Urge Miners To Adhere To Covid-19 Protocols

S.k Boafo

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, has urged miners across the country to ensure strict adherence to the coronavirus safety protocols.

The Deputy Minister made the appeal when he visited a gold mine at Adansi North in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Board Chairman of Minerals Commission, S.K. Boafo, particularly told miners to keep their environment clean.

Mr Boafo was indeed unhappy upon seeing how filth had taken over the mine at Adansi North.

He wondered why they were not keeping their surrounding clean, as dirt was scattered all over.

Mr Boafo stressed the need for miners to keep the mining environment clean at all times.

The Deputy Minister said with the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana, miners ought to take health safety issues very seriously.

He also appealed to them to ensure the protection of the environment.

The Deputy Minister and Mr Boafo were in Adansi North for the launch of the Community Mining Scheme for Adansi North, Obuasi Municipal, and Amansie Central.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Adaase, Mr Owusu-Bio, called on residents to “help make the Community Mining Scheme work effectively for the benefit of mother Ghana and for the people in the community where mining value is generated.”

By Melvin Tarlue