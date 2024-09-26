Minister Pushes For More Time… For National Team Coaches

Mustapha Ussif

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has suggested a longer tenure in office for the various national team coaches.

He made particular reference to the Black Stars, taking into account their recent struggles.

He said this during a session with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Tuesday, where he discussed the team’s upcoming participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Stars coach Otto Addo, who signed a three-year contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in March, has come under pressure after the team’s not-too-impressive 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana succumbed 1-0 to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium and managed a 1-1 draw against Niger, leaving them third in Group F with just a point.

The minister reiterated during the hearing the need for stability and time for coaches to build teams.

He said, “If I had my way, we would give our coaches more time. If you look at Senegal, their coach has had six years. That allows him time to understand the team and the players to get results.”

Addo, who took over from Chris Hughton following Ghana’s early exit in the last AFCON, next faces Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in the upcoming qualifiers in October.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum