Minister Shifts Dumsor Blame To NPP

John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, has deflected blame for the ongoing power outages or dumsor to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

It is a crisis the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration inherited, he claimed during a radio interview last week.

The persistent load shedding, according to him, is deep-rooted and was left behind by the NPP administration.

“In fact, as far back as December, when we were about going into the election — and that was the last month of the NPP administration — they were shedding about 500 megawatts of power,” he revealed.

“If you look at the whole of 2024, not virtually every month — every month — there was load shedding.”

According to Mr. Jinapor, the crisis was so severe last year that even the former Energy Minister faced intense criticism.

“It got so heated that the minister came under fire,” he recalled. “So this thing didn’t start today.”

He stressed that while Ghanaians are rightfully upset about power outages, the issue did not originate under his watch.

“If the roads are bad, people are unhappy. If water does not flow, people are unhappy. But the night, when the lights go out, people get very upset and angry. That’s what I’ve seen. And so naturally, people want to see their lights on, which is expected,” he added.