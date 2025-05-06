Shipping, Logistics Summit Set For July

Boakye-Nhyira, Project Lead, Akwaaba Communication

Akwaaba Communication, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, is set to host the maiden edition of the Ghana-International Shipping and Logistics Summit in July 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Under the theme “Accelerating Action: Transforming Ghana’s Shipping & Logistics Sector for Global Competitiveness,” the summit is poised to chart a new course for the nation’s shipping and logistics sector by addressing critical challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth and sustainability.

The summit comes at a crucial time when Ghana’s shipping, transport, and air cargo logistics industries are grappling with deep-rooted inefficiencies, regulatory hurdles, and cost challenges that have hindered their competitiveness on the global stage.

Despite the sector’s pivotal role in driving trade, job creation, and economic development, persistent issues such as fragmented regulations, uncompetitive operational charges, and the enactment of unfavourable laws without proper stakeholder engagement continue to impede progress.

Recent industry assessments estimate that delays at Ghana’s ports cost businesses approximately $200 million annually in demurrage and storage fees, stifling economic growth and weakening Ghana’s positioning as a regional trade hub.

Cargo clearance at the ports often faces delays of 7 to 14 days, a stark contrast to the global benchmark of 1 to 3 days. Moreover, the country’s ports remain among the most expensive in West Africa, with logistics inefficiencies and burdensome government taxes inflating operational costs by as much as 35 percent.

The summit will gather over 1,000 CEOs, more than 100 government officials, and a vibrant mix of industry players, captains of industry, and international trade partners. It promises two days of intensive dialogue, strategic exhibitions, and high-level networking, all aimed at advancing tangible reforms.

Keynote speeches by industry leaders, in-depth panel discussions, and interactive exhibitions will provide a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and outlining pragmatic steps toward a more efficient and competitive sector.

The Ghana-International Shipping and Logistics Summit 2025 seeks to create a collaborative framework where government, industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders can work hand-in-hand to transform the shipping and logistics sector into a world-class, competitive, and efficient engine of growth.

The summit is proudly supported by media partners and technology solution providers specialising in digital trade facilitation, ensuring that the outcomes of the event are widely disseminated and that the focus on digital transformation remains central to the agenda.

By George Clifford Owusu