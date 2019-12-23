Minister Visits Academic City Varsity College

Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering (left) taking Prof. Frimpong-Boateng (2nd right) through some equipment at the STEM lab

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has paid a working visit to Academic City University College, a premium STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and entrepreneurial tertiary institution.

The visit was to enable the minister familiarize himself with the university’s fully digitized state-of-the-art campus at Haatso, Accra.

The visit also afforded the minister the opportunity to have a guided tour of Academic City’s modern STEAM laboratories equipped with real industry machinery and equipment. Some of the engineering equipment inspected included refrigeration and air condition systems, turbines, computer-aided design and manufacturing systems, numerical control milling systems, a home-made incubator with hatched chicks among others.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng together with his special advisor – Oliver Boachie were received by the President of Academic City, Prof. Fred McBagonluri who took them on a tour of the university.

Speaking after the tour, the minister said, “My visit has been extremely fruitful, per the kind of engineering equipment I have witnessed today. I am very much impressed about how Academic City has rapidly developed and well-positioned to be the center of science and technology education in the country.”

Assuring the university of the ministry’s support, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng indicated his intention to partner with the university to offer training in computer science and engineering especially in computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), commencing next year.

“Training our people in CAD/CAM is very crucial. We don’t have people in the country who understand this. I know a few Ghanaians in Germany and USA who are into this but it will come to Ghana,” he stressed.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, described the visit by the minister as a significant development in the university’s efforts to become a world-class STEAM educational institution in Ghana.

According to him, Academic City is set to cause a paradigm shift in tertiary education in Africa, through its customized teaching-learning methodology which promotes critical thinking, creativity and innovation and charges students to lead a revolution and rewrite Africa’s narrative.

“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of African leaders who are able to solve the continent’s complex challenges in an innovative way,” he added.

Academic City is a fast developing premium STEAM tertiary institution set to redefine university education in Ghana and throughout the African continent. The University seeks to be a world-class center for teaching, learning, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship that nurtures future African leaders.