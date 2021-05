Ministry of Communications holds retreat with parliamentary select committee

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) today, 15th of May, 2021 began a two-day retreat for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications.

The retreat is taking place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra and seeks to update members of the Committee, especially the new members, on the activities of the Ministry.

The event brought together the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), Deputy Minister Designate, Ama Pomaa Boateng, Chief Director, Magdalene Apenteng, Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee, the Heads of Agencies of the Ministry and their staff, and staff of MoCD.

The NCA, GIFEC, NITA, KAICE, GMet, ADC, PCRSC, Gh Post, CSA, GDNR, DPC and the E Transform project were present at the meeting.

Opening the program, the Minister noted that it was imperative for the Ministry and its agencies to meet the members of the Committee regularly to keep them up to date on the activities of the Ministry.

She stressed that such meetings afford leadership the opportunity to take a retrospective look at the previous year’s performance, put mechanisms in place to address challenges that the Ministry faced and plan ahead.

The Minister in her remarks enumerated some priority projects for the Ministry. These include Rural Telephony Projects, Central Equipment Identity Registry, Sim card registration, Girls- in- ICT, IT Audit, cyber security, National Roaming and Shared Digital Infrastructure among others.

The Minister thanked the committee for it’s immense support over the years that has enhanced the work of the Ministry and called on members of the Committee to continue supporting activities of the Ministry.

All Agencies of the Ministry are expected to make presentations detailing their activities and progammes.