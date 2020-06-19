Ministry Pays Kwesi Appiah US$ 70K

Kwesi Appiah

Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has received part payment of US$ 70,000 for his outstanding salary and bonuses.

The amount represents an accumulated two months’ salary out of five in addition to the winning bonus against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It is unknown when the Sports Ministry will pay the remaining US$ 115,000 to the 2014 FIFA World Cup coach.

A source told Kickgh, “We have made a payment of U$ 70,000 to coach Kwesi Appiah. The payment was made last week. The backroom staff who were also owed have also received a two-month salary.”

Appiah was let go after his contract expired in December after a little over two years in charge of the Black Stars.