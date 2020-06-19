Napoli Fans Defy Social Distancing Rules… To Celebrate Copa Italia

Very few fans had face masks on, despite coronavirus killing over 30,000 people in Italy

Napoli fans seemed to completely disregard Italian rules on social distancing on Wednesday night as thousands of supporters wildly celebrated their side winning the Coppa Italia.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side claimed their first piece of silverware in six years after edging Juventus 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

After a goalless draw the match headed straight to a shootout, where Paulo Dybala saw his effort saved while Juventus team-mate Danilo blazed over, with Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Nikola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik all finding the net for Napoli.

It was was their sixth Coppa Italia title and first since 2014 and it sparked mass celebrations among fans back in Naples, despite the ongoing fight to combat Covid-19.

Italian social-distancing rules mean there should be a one metre gap between non-family groups. It comes with Italy having recorded over 30,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also very strict rules on wearing masks. They must be put on in public places and should be worn outside in confined areas.

But on Wednesday night there were thousands of people celebrating across the city’s landmarks, with very little social distancing in place.

Pictures taken show supporters chanting in the streets in large groups with very few also wearing masks to protect themselves.

A large group was also seen celebrating in one of the city’s fountains while others lit flares and waved banners well into the night.

Victory on Wednesday night continues Napoli’s fine turnaround under Gattuso. They were in complete disarray when he was appointed in December amid a player mutiny over a forced training camp ordered by president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Life and especially football has given me so much more than I gave to it,” Gattuso said after the final.