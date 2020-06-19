Why I Changed My Name – Eric Jeshrun Explains

Eric Jeshrun

Ghanaian gospel artiste, songwriter and worship leader, Eric Jeshrun, has revealed his decision behind the change of his name.

The Yahweh Victory Chant hitmaker was formerly known as Jeshurun Okyere.

Revealing the rationale behind the change, he said the official name on his passport was Eric Jeshurun Okyere.

He added that most people knew him from childhood as Eric, adding that prior to his shot to fame, he was widely known as Eric Jeshrun.

Against this background, the gospel artiste told Okay FM that he decided to merge the two (Eric and Jeshrun) and drop the Okyere.

Jeshrun further added that he had received countless feedback over challenges encountered by people who try to search for his videos and other songs online.

Jeshrun is also the convener of one of Ghana’s biggest worship gatherings dubbed, August Worship, which had featured many local and African acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Preye Odede, Joe Mettle, Joe Beecham, Victoria Orenze and a host of others.

His music and concerts have won several awards and nominations at the African Gospel Music Awards UK, VGMAs and Ghana Music Awards UK among others.

The fast-rising contemporary gospel artiste has a number of hit songs to his credit, some of which he featured international music icons such as renowned worshipper, Nathaniel Bassey.