“I Am Not Competing With Anyone”

Diana Hamilton

Award winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, whose hit song, Mo Ne Yo, is still receiving massive air play on radio and television stations in the country, says she is not in competition with anyone in the gospel industry but appreciates the way the industry is improving with great talents.

The gospel artiste, whose goal is to continuously improve herself, was recently rated as one of the most viewed Ghanaian artistes on YouTube by the International Music Magazine Billboard.

Reacting to media reports, which seem to suggest that she is in competition with her colleague gospel artiste, Joe Mettle and others, she said “I do not think there is competition between us. I am not competing with other artistes. I have not heard anybody comparing me to Joe mettle; I think the goal is one—to draw people to Christ,” she told Class FM.

Quoting the scripture to support her statement, she said, “The Bible says that the harvest is big but the labourers are few; so I think the more the merrier so that we can draw people to Christ and so I do not think there is competition between us.”

Diana Hamilton, who is the brain behind the annual gospel concert dubbed, The Experience with Diana Hamilton, believes her music ministry has a key role in edifying, encouraging and exhorting the saints as the coming of the Lord draws near and not to compete with her fellow colleagues in the industry.

A nurse by profession, the I Believe hitmaker announced her presence on the gospel music scene with her first album, Osoro be kasa, in 2007.

Her second album titled Ensi Wo Yie, which was released in 2010, gained her prominence in the Ghanaian gospel music industry.

Diana Hamilton, who has performed on both local and international gospel platforms, was one of the headline artistes for the 2019 Harvest Praise.

With a number of awards to her credit, she won the Best Africa Artiste, Europe, at the Africa Gospel Awards in 2011.

She grabbed two awards out of six nominations at the 2019 edition of the African Gospel Music and Media Awards.

Again in the same year, she won the Gospel Song of the year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with her hit song, Mo Ne Yo; and the Gospel Artiste of the Year.

By George Clifford Owusu