211 Ghanaians Return From Lebanon, One Dead

Some 211 stranded Ghanaians have returned home from Lebanon.

However, one arrived dead. The Ghanaians were those stranded in Lebanon due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

They arrived on Friday at the Kotoka International Airport.

The victim is said to have passed on in Lebanon.

The evacuees are going through routine checks and will later be transported to an isolation centre to be quarantined for two weeks.

So far 1,080 Ghanaians have been assisted by the Ghanaian Government to return.

About 224 returned from UK on Wednesday June 17.

By Melvin Tarlue