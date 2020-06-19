Peace Fm’s Nana Adjei Sikapa Dies

Nana Agyei Sika



Popular Peace FM’s newscaster Daniel Adjei Peprah known on radio as Nana Adjei Sikapa is dead.

The deceased who has been unwell for the past two years died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on Friday afternoon.

This was confirmed to Beatwaves by the managing director of Despite Media Group (operators of Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, Hello FM and UTV), Fadda Dickson.

The cause of his death is yet to be made public by the family.

A teacher by profession, the seasoned newscaster who hosted programmes such as Wubu B3 A Me Nso Me Teb3, Wugyidie Ne S3n on Peace 104.3 Fm joined the Despite Media in 2003 from the Garden City Radio in Kumasi.

He really established himself by his famous appellation style of radio presentation which was unique.

By George Clifford Owusu