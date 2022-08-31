Minority Is Most Useless – Says NDC Darling Boy

Political show host of XYZ Broadcasting Limited, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has descended heavily on the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament for failing Ghanaians.

He described them as the most “useless” and “incorrect” opposition.

This comes as a surprise after he has been on the side of the NDC for some time now and even currently working for an NDC television station, TV XYZ.

According to him, Minority in Parliament are failing the people of Ghana who have entrusted them with the responsibility of holding the current government and its appointees accountable.

He thinks that the leadership of the party in Parliament has been compromised while President Akufo-Addo and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta continue to saddle the country with debt through excessive borrowing.

As if that is not enough, he alleged that the Minority group in Parliament is quiet on the country’s rising debt situation because their leadership has been compromised by the President and the Finance with huge handshake.

‘’Because Akufo-Addo comes to parliament to give you money, you are not able to talk. Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta are destroying the country and nobody is talking about it’, Okatakyie Afrifa alleges on TV XYZ when the station was analyzing Ghana’s debt portfolio.

Mr Afrifa Mensah said this last Saturday when he shared his view on the current economic hardships in the country on a weekend current affairs show he hosts on TV XYZ.

He further accused the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu of reneging on his mandate of holding the Akufo-Addo led government to account and exposing their ills to the Ghanaian people.

“NDC is a very useless opposition party. You’re in Parliament and Ofori-Atta comes to tell you that the country owes over GH₵500 billion and you the MPs have not even come out to let the public know about this. Are we mad?

“Haruna Iddrisu is in Parliament and he is fooling. Muntaka is also sitting there doing nothing. Akufo-Addo has come to raise our debt from GH₵120 billion to GH₵540 billion while you’re in Parliament and you cannot even come and inform the public.

Opposition parties are you okay?” He questioned.

He dared Parliament to summon him before the Privileges Committee and he will not hesitate to tell them what is on his mind.

Watch the video below

By Vincent Kubi