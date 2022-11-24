Minority MPs Make U-Turn Over 2023 Budget Presentation

Members of the Minority in Parliament rescinded their decision to boycott the 2023 budget presentation by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta today November 24.

This is against their decision to boycott the budget presentation by the Finance Minister as a result of the motion of censure moved against him for what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers described as mismanagement of the economy.

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip who disclosed this said members of his side will be present at the presentation of the budget and fiscal policy.

According to him, they will monitor closely the actions of about ninety-eight colleague Majority members who have asked Mr. Ofori-Atta to step aside.

Mr. Mubarak told citifm which was monitored by DGN Online that “we (Minority) will be there, and we will be observing what they (Majority) will be doing. But presently we have our position. We need to hold them accountable. We have a budget that is supposed to protect the integrity of the country. It is going to be read on behalf of the President”, he said.

This comes after leadership and National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) implored the majority caucus to rescind their decision to boycott the budget reading.

The leadership had also asked members of the Majority to take part in the presentation and passage of the Appropriation Bill, as well as participate in all government business and development to hold on their demands until negotiations for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail-out have been completed.

By Vincent Kubi