Minority Protests EC Recollation Disruption In Parliament

The Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) launched a dramatic protest on the floor of Parliament today, decrying the violent disruption of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) recollation process in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The MPs called for the suspension of parliamentary business until the incident was fully addressed, with some even declaring, “No Ablekuma North, No Business in Parliament.”

The protest was sparked by a recent disturbance at the collation center in Ablekuma North, where supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) were accused of intimidating EC officials and security personnel, forcing a halt to the recollation of election results.

Scenes of chaos were reported as alleged NDC supporters stormed the center, preventing the smooth continuation of the EC’s electoral duties.

Addressing Parliament, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the violent interference was a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“What we witnessed in Ablekuma North was an orchestrated attempt to undermine the will of the people and prevent the Electoral Commission from doing its job. This is a blot on our democracy,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said, his voice ringing with anger.

“Until the EC is allowed to complete its recollation, we, the Minority, will not participate in the business of this House,” the Minority MPs shouted in the chamber.

This brought proceedings in the House to an abrupt end, forcing the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to abandon the chamber.

The Minority’s protest came after the Business Committee failed to include the issue in the Business Statement for consideration, despite previous assurances from the immediate past Majority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The disruption by thugs had led to a suspension of the recollation in Ablekuma North, leaving the final results of the parliamentary elections in the constituency hanging in the balance. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of EC officials and the integrity of the ongoing electoral process.

During the presentation of the Business Statement for the ensuing week on the floor, several MPs from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) echoed Iddrisu’s sentiments.

According to them, the disruption was part of a broader pattern of election malpractices aimed at securing an unfair advantage for the NDC.

The protest brought the normally bustling parliamentary proceedings to a standstill as the Minority MPs, with raised voices and banners, insisted that no parliamentary business could proceed while the EC’s recollation was being obstructed.

The Electoral Commission condemned the violent disruption, calling for the protection of its staff.

A statement issued by the EC emphasized that it would not allow any form of intimidation to derail the electoral process.

As the protest continued, the Minority made it clear that they would not relent until the Ablekuma North issue was resolved and the recollation was completed under fair conditions.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House