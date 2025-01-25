Showmax Dating Reality Series ‘What Will People Say’ Kicks Off

Showmax has unveiled ‘What Will People Say’, the latest reality dating sensation from Ghana.

The show premieres exclusively on Showmax on Friday, 24 January 2025, with new episodes dropping weekly.

This reality series puts love in the spotlight as hopeful romantics step into the dating arena, guided by charismatic host Sika Osei.

Each episode features the seeker navigating compatibility tests, candid conversations, and thrilling challenges to uncover their potential partner.

Adding an exciting twist, a live studio audience actively participates in the decision-making process, offering advice, opinions, and cheers along the way.

With dramatic reveals, heartfelt moments, and unexpected turns, What Will People Say delivers a fresh and modern take on Ghana’s dating scenes while also celebrating the courage to follow one’s heart, even when everyone is watching.

“For anyone who loves the thrill of romance and the drama of human connections, What Will People Say is a must-watch. It’s a beautiful reminder that love comes in many forms and often takes surprising paths,” said Sika Osei.

The reality show joins Showmax’s growing line-up of romance-focused shows, including Date My Family Ghana, Shoot Your Shot, Single & Mingle, and the fan-favourite Love Island UK.

Stream What Will People Say exclusively on Showmax from 24 January 2025 with new episodes every Friday.