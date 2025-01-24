La Polo Beach Club Supports Layoca Beach Soccer Club’s Journey to Success

The management of La Polo Beach Club (PBC) is excited to announce their support for Layoca Beach Soccer Club as they prepare for the grand finale of this year’s Ghana Beach Premier Soccer Competition. The event, scheduled for Sunday, January 26, at the Ada Beach Arena, highlights Layoca’s incredible progress and potential in the sport.

In a statement from PBC management, they shared their commitment to supporting local talent and the La community. “Layoca plays and trains at La Beach, which we also call home. It is only natural for us to back them as they aim for success. Their journey to the finals shows great potential, and we are proud to stand with them as they work to bring glory to our community,” the statement said.

The management also emphasized their long-term plans to support both Layoca and the community. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to helping Layoca grow and achieve even greater success, including the possibility of representing La and Ghana in international beach soccer competitions. Supporting Layoca is part of our vision to invest in the growth of our local community,” PBC management added.

The Chief Executive of Layoca Beach Soccer Club, Mr. Davis Nii Amaa Ollennu, expressed his deep appreciation for the support. “PBC’s backing has come at just the right time. It has given us the strength and motivation to push even harder. We are determined to make history and bring the trophy home to La,” he said.

Mr. Ollennu also called on other organizations in La to step up and support the team. “Beach soccer is more than a game. It helps keep our youth active, off the streets, and focused on positive activities, while also keeping our beaches vibrant and clean. With more support, we can grow the sport, inspire discipline, and nurture talent among the youth,” he noted.

Layoca’s journey to the -finals has been remarkable, including a thrilling win over last year’s champions, Cheetah FC, during the zonal championship. They will now face Havedzi BSC in a highly anticipated match.

PBC has provided Layoca with new jerseys and financial support as part of their sponsorship. This partnership highlights PBC’s belief in Layoca’s potential and their dedication to growing beach soccer in Ghana.

PBC management also shared their vision for the future of the sport. “We believe this is just the start of something much bigger. One day, we hope to see Layoca compete internationally, showcasing the talent and hard work that La Beach has to offer,” they s aid.

As the competition approaches, PBC calls on the La community and beyond to rally behind Layoca Beach Soccer Club. Together, they aim to inspire excellence and create opportunities for young people through this partnership.