Ashanti Region Tops Underage Sexual Activities In Ghana – GSS

The Ashanti Region has been identified as having the highest prevalence of underage sexual activity among female adolescents in the country, a recent report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has indicated.

A more detailed analysis of the data revealed that specific districts within the region exhibit particularly high rates of underage sex, with Akrofuom leading with a staggering 42.0%, followed closely by Amansie South with 41.4% and Amansie Central with 40.9%.

This alarming trend is part of a broader pattern of underage sexual activity among adolescent girls in the country, with a substantial proportion of female adolescents (aged 16 to 19) engaging in sexual activity before reaching the age of 16.

The data report was shared by the GSS during the release of the District Level Reports on Utilisation of Maternal Healthcare Services and Adolescent Risky Sexual Behaviour, in Accra.

These reports leverage data from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Surveys (GDHS) and the 2021 Population and Housing Census to address sub-national data gaps.

Underage Male Sexual Activities

Furthermore, the Eastern Region has also been identified as having the highest rates of underage sexual activity among males. The data revealed that specific districts within the region exhibit particularly high rates.

Notably, Upper Manya Krobo recorded the highest rate, with 35.7% of male adolescents engaging in underage sex, Atiwa West followed closely, with a rate of 35.0%, while Upper West Akim also recorded a rate of 34.5%.

The Assistant Chief Statistician with Programs Monitoring/Evaluation Directorate, GSS, Dr. Kobina Abaka Ansah, who shared the detailed report of the data findings stated that, these findings highlight the need for targeted interventions and support services to address underage sexual activity among males and females in the country and ensure their overall well-being.

According to him, districts in the Bono and Western Regions recorded the highest prevalence of multiple sexual partners among adolescent girls in the data findings.

He stated, “one in three girls (15-19) had multiple sexual partners in the previous 12 months, with highest rates in Dormaa East (38.7%), Dormaa Central (37.7%), and Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai (37.5%) districts”.

Additionally, he stated that, the highest rate of multiple sexual partnerships among adolescent boys were in the Oti Region, led by Guan with 36.3%, Nkwanta South Municipal (35.4%) and Krachi Nchumuru (35.0%).

Emphasising on the district level reports on the uitilisation of maternal healthcare services, he stressed that, findings indicate that five of the top ten districts with the highest maternal healthcare service usage are in the Upper East Region, while districts in the Northern, Savannah, and North East regions recorded the lowest rates.

Specifically, North East Gonja recorded (42.3%), Mion (43.3%), and Mamprugu Moagduri (43.5%) recorded the lowest percentages of women meeting the standard maternal healthcare requirements.

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, said the statistics will inform policy decisions, facilitate targeted interventions, and ensure equitable coverage across all 261 districts of the country.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Ghana Statistical Service to producing statistics for design, review and revision of policies as well as baseline data for policies yet to be implemented.

“Our efforts in providing the government with the needed data statistics as it starts its policy rollout will be further deepened by other district-level reports that will be released by the end of February, including; domestic violence, women’s empowerment, alcohol use, immunization and cancer screening,” he stated.

By Janet Odei Amponsah