Gbingbanmon School Gets NAD Support

Items presented to the Najong Gbingbanmon Primary School by NAD

Seven-year-old Biilinlink Faustina’s dream of becoming a teacher to educate and inspire children in her village, Najong 1, located in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region have received a significant boost thanks to support for her school, Najong Gbingbanmon Primary School.

Until recently, Faustina and her classmates had to lie on their bellies while studying, with some sitting on stones. The fortunate few used weak and nearly broken desks in a dusty, dilapidated classroom, where cracks in the walls posed a danger to all students.

The New African Development (NAD), a non-governmental organization (NGO), has stepped in to help after DGN Online reported on the school’s plight. NAD donated 50 dual desks, 50 uniforms, books, pencils, and other learning materials to the school.

At a brief ceremony at Najong Gbinbamon Primary School, NAD’s Founder, Joseph Tiibe, expressed his concern upon reading about the school’s situation on DGN Online. He thanked the portal for highlighting their challenges and emphasized the importance of supporting rural children.

“When I read the story, I was touched to quickly work out something to assist the school. These kids are in the rural communities and are the future leaders of this country who only need our support to achieve their dreams,” he said

Mr. Tiibe noted that NAD’s vision is to ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to realize their potential and contribute to a prosperous and sustainable future.

“Our organization believes that this donation will help contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4, which ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all,” he noted.

The Headteacher of Najong Gbingbanmon Primary School, Sampo Duut, who received the donation, told DGN Online that the support has come at a crucial time and will likely increase enrollment at the school.

He noted that the dual desks will help address the furniture shortage and that some pupils previously lacked uniforms which prevented them from attending school.

“Some pupils do not come to school because they do not have uniforms, and the lack of furniture also keeps some away since they have to sit on the floor to study. This donation is a significant boost for us,” he stated.

He assured that the donated items would be put to good use for the betterment of the school and the community as a whole.

In the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District, about 10,589 pupils are enrolled in various primary schools, with 6,307 (59.6%) lacking access to furniture. This situation has forced many students to study on bare floors.

At the kindergarten level, about 3,804 pupils are without furniture out of a total enrollment of 3,993 in the district.

Ghana is committed to Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

FROM Eric Kombat, Najong