Mion Lana Is Dead

Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu

The Paramount Chief of Mion, Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu, has died at the age of 48.

The Mion Lana’s death occurred at the 37 military hospital in Accra on August 17, 2022, after a short illness.

According to the Dagbon traditional system for the Dagbon kingship, the Mion Lana would have been the next Ya Na after Ya Na Abukari II.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest .

He was then made to stay indoors for over 30 years without seeing daylight , until it was time for him to be enskined as the paramount chief of Mion traditional council .

Nyab Mion Lana was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019.

The body of the prominent chief has since been airlifted to Dagbon for preparations for his burial by the Dagbon customs and traditions.

Hundreds of people from Dagbon have been trooping to the Mion palace to sympathize and mourn with the bereaved family.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale