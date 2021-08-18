Miss Ghana Celebrates Miss World Pageant At 70

Inna Patty CEO of Exclusive Events , organisers of Miss Ghana

Organizers of Miss Ghana pageant has congratulated Miss World organization for providing a life changing experience and platform for young women across the world in the last 70years.

The oldest-running international beauty pageant was created in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley in 1951. After his death in 2000, Morley’s wife, Julia Morley, has co-chaired the pageant.

This year 2021 marks 70years since the pageant was held. The Miss World 2021 will celebrate 70th anniversary of the pageant on December 16, 2021 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Julia Morley CEO of Miss World in Ghana recently

On Wednesday, Ghana’s version of the world pageant in a shot statement on its social media platform, praised the pageant and its achievements over the years.

“Be Inspired by their Stories & not just their Beauties. Because, for @70 years the Miss World Beauty Pageant is truly timeless, life changing experiences for ambitious young #queens Globally.

Thank you @thejuliamorley (JEM), team @missworld @innapatty all the Franchise holders & all those selfless #queens… Who wears the Crown? Miss World 2021,” the Miss Ghana organization said in an Instagram post via _missghana official handle.

By Francis Addo