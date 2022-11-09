Miss Ghana Foundation, Airport Women’s Hospital Screen For Breast Cancer

The Miss Ghana Foundation, in partnership with Airport Women’s Hospital, on Monday, October 24, 2022, organized a free breast cancer screening for students, staff and Alumni of Datus Complex Schools as well as the general public.

The exercise was held at the school’s premises in Tema.

Spearheaded by the Miss Ghana Foundation, the ceremony formed part of activities commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed in October every year.

The event was also to celebrate the founder of the school as part of the school’s 60th anniversary.

Before the screening, Dr Gertrude Amedior a Doctor at Airport Women’s Hospital alongside Miss Ghana 2022 winner Miriam Xorlasi Todzeagbo and her two runners ups; Rocklyn Krampah and Irene Vanessa Vifah, who are the ambassadors for the Foundation took the participants through how to self-examine the breasts for cancer symptoms.

Miss Todzeagbo advised them to always check their breasts for symptoms and not wait for October to go for breast screening, adding that “knowing how to do it personally helps in early detection”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated in October every year across the world to increase awareness of early diagnosis and treatment, as well as give palliative care for women suffering from the disease.

Breast cancer is the most common disease in women worldwide and one of the leading causes of death.

The Breast Cancer Screening was proudly supported by Bel Aqua, Bel Beverages, Serz Events, Delsenita Bakes and Catering Services, Aimarnoir’s Kitchen and DBK’s Catering Service.