We Are Going To Court- Shatta Wale To Bulldog

Shatta Wale has expressed his readiness to fight artiste manager, Bulldog in court following his lawsuit against him.

Bulldog born Nana Asiamah Hanson on November 7 filed a lawsuit at an Accra High Court against the controversial dancehall artiste for defamation.

This was after Shatta in a tweet on November 2 alleged that Bulldog confided in him about a plan on the life of artiste manager Fennec Okyere who was murdered in 2014.

“Bulldog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time,” he tweeted.

Bulldog in the writ of summons is praying the court to order Shatta Wale to retract his “defamatory” statements and apologise unreservedly for seven consecutive days.

He also wants general, special and punitive damages slapped on Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr “for the malicious publication of falsehood against the Plaintiff”.

Shatta Wale in a video in circulation on social media suggested that he is not afraid to meet Bulldog in Court.

“We are going to court, We are going to court, We will go to court a lot,” he said in the video.