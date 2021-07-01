Miss Ghana Foundation Mentors Students Of La Presec

Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui and Mr. Ghana Brand Ambassador, Bright Ofori posed with students and some officials

As part of various social interventions outlined by the Miss Ghana Foundation for this year, the foundation organised a mentorship programme for students of La Presbyterian Senior High School (La Presec).

The aim of the programme was to equip students with soft skills that would shape their academic and future lives. Some of the topics the students were mentored on were; time management, team building traits, personal grooming, sex education, basic ICT training amongst others.

The exercise saw Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui and Mr Ghana Brand Ambassador, Bright Ofori participating in the event by mentoring over hundreds of students.

Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, said “We are confident that such programmes shall help equip our youth with the prerequisite skills, thereby enabling them to contribute to national development.”

To climax the mentorship programme, the foundation donated items such as packs of bottled water, drinks, as well as sanitary pads and 500 pieces of face masks to the school.

The senior house mistress of the school, Madam Georgina, who received the items on behalf of the school, was grateful to Miss Ghana Foundation for the philanthropic gesture.

The mentorship programme was proudly supported by Bel Aqua, Bel Beverages, Faytex Sanitary Pad, Gold Presence and Exclusive Events Ghana.