Davido’s Aide Allegedly Dies Of Heart Failure

Reports from Nigeria say singer Davido has lost his aide and crew member, Habeeb Uthman, popularly known as Obama DMW.

According to the Dailypost Nigeria, Obama allegedly died on Tuesday at a hospital in Lagos after a suspected heart failure.

He allegedly complained about difficulties with breathing after which he drove himself to the hospital for proper checkup and treatment. He, however, died few hours later.

Singer Peruzzi reportedly took to his Instagram account to share pictures of a broken heart emoji.

He wrote, “Lord have mercy.”

Also, his close friend Khloe Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as “Kokobykhloe” took to her Instagram story to mourn his demise.

“My whole life just flashed in front of me. God this cannot be true,” she wrote.

Prior to his death, he was the Founder and CEO of Obama Music Worldwide (OMW) record label. He was also affiliated to the 30 billion gang family. Davido is yet to make an official comment about his friend and aide.