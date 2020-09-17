Miss Health Ghana Gets GOWA Nomination

Ohemaa Agyekum, Miss Health Ghana 2019

Miss Health Ghana, one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, has earned nomination for the best beauty pageant at the 2020 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

The annual beauty pageant which is organised by Lamrock Agency crowns a queen who would dedicate her reign to projecting awareness in the health sector and promoting good health.

The President of Lamrock Agency, Gladys Akyere Rockson, was elated with the recognition from the organisers of the GOWA, she and believes it would inspire them to do more, especially during this Covid-19 era.

“We are most grateful to receive this nomination and it further stresses the impact we are making in the health sector with our various awareness programmes. The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered the need for us to take necessary actions as we combat the deadly virus,” she told Ghana News Agency.

She added that prior to the lockdown, her agency did organise sensitization programmes on Covid-19 and also made a donation of some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health.

This year’s Miss Health Ghana is expected to come off in October with auditions set for the last week of September.

Meanwhile, Miss Ohemaa Agyekum, who won the 2019 edition of Miss Health Ghana, also received nomination for the most outstanding beauty queen for the 2020 GOWA.