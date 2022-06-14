Miss Malaika To Celebrate 20 Years Soon

Ama Tutuwaa

The organisers of the annual Miss Malaika beauty pageant yesterday disclosed that they will hold series of activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beauty reality show in Ghana.

The beauty reality show which came into existence in 2003 has over the last 20 years grown to become the most prestigious pageant in Ghana and Africa at large.

Over the years, ladies who have had the Miss Malaika ‘Experience’ have walked away with invaluable training to jump start their careers in various fields of endeavours like medicine, law, beauticians, models, actors, TV/radio and event hosts amongst others.

This year’s event dubbed, “The Emerald Season”, is expected to take a new turn with new exciting additions as it celebrates “the emerald” edition.

It would be a night of beauty, intelligence and music, a night where ten young and beautiful ladies would compete for the ultimate Miss Malaika 2022 anniversary crown.

The event promises to be fun-packed and a night of surprises because all the contestants would be involved in various tasks to prove themselves worthy to be crowned Miss Malaika.

According to organisers, activities to mark this special edition of the 20th anniversary will be communicated to the general public in the coming days.

However, as has been the convention for potential participant and contestants, the key factors are simple; fall within the age range of 18 and 25, be beautiful, be charismatic, be eloquent, be intelligent.

With Miss Malaika Ghana, it is not enough to be beautiful on the outside, hence the general theme ‘beautiful inside out’.

The reigning queen, Ama Tutuwaa will crown her successor at this year’s event.

By George Clifford Owusu