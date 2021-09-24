Missing Takoradi Pregnant Woman Confesses Wicked Hoax-Police

The 28-year old woman in the centre of the kidnapping scandal has confessed that her pregnancy and kidnapping plot was wickedly staged, Ghana Police Service reveals.

According a statement issued by the police Friday, September 24, 2021, the suspect, Josephine Panyin Mensah made the confession to the Police during interogation that neither was she pregnant nor ever being kidnapped.

The shocking details have also emerged which seek to claim that Josephine refused to sleep with her husband for close to 4 months, claiming she could lose the baby.

Josephine’s husband is reported to have broken down in tears at her confession, and appears innocent of all the drama.

Meanwhile, Josephine is likely to face prosecution in the coming days for causing fear and panic as well as deceit of public officer.

By Vincent Kubi