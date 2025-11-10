Mobile Banker Robbed Of GH¢20k

A FEMALE mobile banker of Kumawuman Rural Bank Ltd, Kaase Branch in Kumasi, has been robbed of an amount of GH¢20,000, being deposits from customers of the bank.

The victim, who has been identified by the police as Melody Antwi, 19, was about to collect deposit from a plantain seller, who is a customer of the bank, when the robbers attacked.

The robbery incident reportedly happened around 2pm on November 6, 2025, and the police have commenced their investigations to help apprehend the runaway suspects.

“At Ahinsan Estate, she (mobile banker) went to a plantain seller who is a customer, to collect her deposit. While there, a pillion rider stopped by her.

“The pillion rider pulled out a machete and used the same to slap her snatching her handbag containing GH¢20,000 which she had allegedly collected from customers. Her Techno pop 8 mobile phone, valued GHC1400 was also taken.”

“They sped off on the motorbike,” Asokwa Divisional Police statement, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE said, adding that the culprits are being hunted by the police.

“Police medical report form was issued to the complainant to attend hospital for treatment and report. The scene was visited, and reconstruction was done. Statement was obtained from the plantain seller,” the report said.

The police also said no arrest has been made yet, pointing out that they (police) were aware that some people, who ride motorcycles, have been robbing innocent people of their valuables in Asokwa lately, promising to end the robberies.

“The Divisional Command has identified a trend of culprits using motorbikes, mostly unregistered, to rob. As indicated earlier, the Command will commence a crackdown on such bikers and also monitor all dual carrying bikes soon,” the police assured.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi