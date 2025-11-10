Police Probe Ehi Police Station Mob Attack

The police station after the attack

The Volta Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of 32-year-old Julius Sablah, popularly known as D-Black, and the subsequent mob attack on the Ehi Police Station in the Ketu North Municipality.

The violent incident occurred between Monday, November 3, and Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Inspector of Police and Head of Public Affairs Unit for the Volta Region, Francis Kwaku Gomado, preliminary investigations revealed that suspect Kofi Agbavitor, aged 25, allegedly stabbed the deceased, Julius Sablah, with a jackknife on November, 3. After committing the act, the suspect was chased by an angry mob but managed to take refuge at the Ehi Police Station.

However, the enraged youth, demanding instant justice, stormed the police station armed with stones, clubs, and other implements. They attacked the station, damaging properties including office equipment, TV sets, and stationery. Two police vehicles serving the District Police Command were also set ablaze, and an ash-coloured car parked at the station was destroyed.

The mob reportedly assaulted the police officers on duty and beat the suspect until he fell unconscious. A police reinforcement team was later deployed to restore calm and order.

Three police officers who sustained injuries during the attack, together with suspect Kofi Agbavitor, were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Dzodze, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Inspector Gomado disclosed that a video footage of the incident is being reviewed to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The police assured the public that the perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted.

In the meantime, the Ehi Police Station has been temporarily closed down following the extensive damage caused by the mob.

The Volta Regional Police Command has strongly condemned the attack and urged the public, particularly the youth, to avoid taking the law into their own hands. The Command appealed for calm, stressing the importance of using lawful means to resolve disputes rather than resorting to violence.

“The Regional Police Command would like to once again entreat the public, especially the youth, to use lawful means to resolve issues instead of engaging in violence,” the statement read.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho