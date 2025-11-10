Mahama Kicks Against Media Intimidation

President Mahama presenting an award to Otumfuo

PRESIDENT JOHN Mahama has stated categorically that his administration will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation against journalists in the performance of their duties of informing, educating and entertaining the citizenry.

According to him, media organisations and journalists in particular, play significant roles in the effective transformation of the country hence the strong need for them to be given the freedom and space to deliver on their mandate at all times.

“I must state emphatically that under my leadership, this National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will neither sanction nor tolerate any form of intimidation, interference, or attacks on journalists”, President Mahama stated.

He was speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards ceremony at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi over the weekend. The president empasised that he respects the important work of journalists so he would back them to work in peace.

Themed, ‘Safeguarding Ghana’s future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey’, the programme was held under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

President Mahama said his government, which has been in political office for just 10 months, has already started taking some bold steps in order to ensure that journalists go about their daily duties in an atmosphere of peace and without hindrance.

He disclosed that he has already directed the Minister for National Security and the Minister responsible for Government Communications “to create a permanent forum for constructive engagement between the security services and the media”.

The president explained that this laudable initiative will go a long way by reducing tension and fostering mutual respect between the media and security agencies, thereby preventing regrettable past incidents whereby journalists and security agencies clashed.

He was of the opinion that both the media and security agencies play important roles to help protect the country’s democracy and rule of law, thereby contributing to accelerating national development.

President Mahama reiterated that under his leadership, “freedom of expression, institutional respect, and journalistic safety,” would reign supreme, urging journalists to always uphold the ethics of their noble profession.

“Freedom must be balanced with responsibility,” he stated categorically, adding “The credibility of journalism depends on integrity, accuracy, and fairness.” He therefore admonished the media to always work in accordance with their work policies.

He, however, expressed concern about journalists, who in a desperate attempt to be the first to break a news reportage, throw caution to the wind and report without verifying first, bemoaning “Too often, the rush to break a story first results in unverified publications that damage reputations.”

President Mahama therefore advised journalists and media organisations to always check and double check before publishing or telecasting a news reportage so that the respect and trust that the public have for them, would remain intact at all times.

Godwin Asediba of TV3 (Media General) was adjudged the overall Best Journalist of the year while Doreen Ampofo of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) won the Female Journalist of the year award.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was also honoured by the GJA for his leadership in peace and unity, with his award being presented to him by President Mahama.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi