Mobile Health Insurance Renewal Grows

Lydia Dsane Selby, NHIA boss.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is recording an increase in the use of its Mobile Renewal Service platform.

According to the latest summary report, there was an increase of 8.2 per cent for the month of June 2020, with 482,314 being the total number of Mobile Renewals as compared to 445,563 in the month

of May 2020.

With the exception of Bono Region, all 15 regions recorded increases between the months of May and June 2020.

The cumulative number of Mobile Renewals from January 2019 to June 2020 is 8,581,388.

In general, 45.5 per cent of NHIS active members under 18 (children) recorded the highest number of Mobile Renewals followed by 42.7 per cent of the informal category representing people who are not contributors to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

With 0.8 per cent, the SSNIT Pensioners category recorded the lowest number of Mobile Renewals for the month of June 2020.

The NHIA urged the active members of the scheme to continue using the Mobile Renewal platform by dialling the shortcode *929# on any mobile phone with money in the wallet to follow the process to renew their membership.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia launched the Mobile Renewal Service in December, 2018 to make the NHIS more accessible to its members and also improve upon the Scheme’s financial management.

The initiative marked the beginning of the total digitalization of the system of enrolment of new NHIS clients, renewal of membership, submission, processing and payment of claims to support efforts of the government towards universal health coverage of the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri