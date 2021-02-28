Moderator of EP Church Ghana laid to rest

The past Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, the Right Reverend Seth Senyo Agidi, has been laid to rest at Ho.

Rev. Dr Agidi died on October 10, 2020, after a short illness at the Ho Teaching Hospital. He was 65 years old.

He was buried at the Ho-Kpodzi Missionary cemetery at the E.P. Church Headquarters.

Dr Agidi was the second Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church after a change from the Synod status.

He trained as a teacher and attended the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon.

He pursued postgraduate studies at the Eden Theological Seminary, United States of America.

Rev. Dr Lt. Col Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd), Moderator of the General Assembly, E. P Church, Ghana, in a sermon, said the death of a man of God was not the end of God’s power.

He said Jesus never promised Christians a storm-free life.

“The death of the late Moderator does not mean God has deserted the Church,” he added.

Rev Dr Agbeko said it only meant that the time had come for that person to take a rest, indicating that even in death God’s power was still active.

The Moderator said when the late Moderator fell ill, the Church prayed to God and whatever support he needed was provided.

“God knows what will be best for the late Moderator and the Church,” he added.

Mrs Madeleine Akpene Kadji-Agidi, the wife of the late Moderator, in a tribute, described the husband as a peace-loving person who never got angry nor held grudges for long.

“He preferred to make known his displeasure and then let go of the issue,” she added.

She said the husband was a selfless man, who could go months without his salary but ensuring that other workers were paid their earnings.

She said the husband truly loved the family but loved the E.P Church Ghana more than his own life.

“All these sacrifices, hard work and dedication to God’s work, precisely, the E.P Church Ghana, had a devastating effect on his health,” she added.

She said the husband’s faith was in God, his heart was his family and his blood was the E.P Church, Ghana.

The Church in its tribute described the late Moderator as a man, who was passionate, firm, methodical, conservative and articulate yet approachable and willing to listen.

It said the late Rt. Rev Dr Agidi made theological education and ministry training available to all and did well to promote additional training opportunities for Pastors.

“This enabled many to be well equipped in ministry and service and also empowered for witness and mission in a changing world,” the Church said.

The Church said “His spirituality, faithfulness to the gospel and integrity as a Pastor and leader was nothing short of admirable.”

It said the Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi inspired the entire membership of the Church to grow in integrity.

The late Very Rev Dr Agidi was married with four children.

Earlier, a letter addressed to Presbytery Moderators of the Church and signed by Dr Emmanuel Komla Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church would be represented at the burial service only by members of the General Assembly Executive Council, all Pastors serving in the Ho East and Ho West Presbyteries of the Church, Dumedefor and Ho Kpodzi Church Choirs.

The directive is to minimise the spread of the COVID-19. The burial service was telecast live on Ghana Television.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through Dr Archibald Letsa, the Regional Minister, donated 20,000 cedis to the family and the Church.

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentarians donated GHC20,000 and former President John Dramani Mahama through Samuel Ofosu Ampofo donated GHC5,000.

