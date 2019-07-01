ModernGhana ‘Hackers’ Due For Court On Tuesday

Emmanuel Ajarfor

Two journalists of online portal, ModernGhana.Com, who were arrested last week for allegedly hacking and engaging in other cyber-crimes are due for court on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

The suspects are Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, the Deputy Editor of ModernGhana and Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum, a reporter working for the portal.

They were arrested Thursday evening by National Security Operatives.

One of the suspects, Mr. Ajarfor Abugri claimed he was manhandled by the security officers while under detention and interrogation.

According to Police and National Security sources, the two suspects were engaged in some cybercrime activities targeted at other corporate organisations.

The suspects also reportedly hacked into financial records of some other media houses.

The facts supporting those charges are to be made available to an Accra High Court when they appear on Tuesday, DGN Online is informed.

Already there are suggestions that the claim of torture by one of the suspect is a calculated effort to win public sympathy and cover up their criminal and unethical conduct.

Other public commentators have also questioned why the national security operatives would arrest and allegedly torture journalists.

BY Melvin Tarlue