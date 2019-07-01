US Recognises Liberia’s Independence

The Government of the United States (US) has finally recognised Liberia as an independent nation after 150 years.

Liberia proclaimed its independence in 1846 but it was apparently not recognised as such by the US until recently when the US Assistant Secretary of State, Marie Royce, presented the official treaty Document in which the United States of America officially recognised Liberian Independence.

According to Liberia’s Ministry of Information in a release, the US Official presented the treaty document during her visit to Liberia last week.

She reportedly spoke at the National Museum of Liberia about the historical ties between Liberia and the United States.

According to the release, she presented to Liberia’s Information Minister, Eugene Lenn Nagbe, an archival copy of the 1862 Treaty of Commerce and Navigation, signed by then U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and Liberian President Stephen Allen Benson.

She also discussed U.S. Department of State initiatives to preserve cultural heritage globally through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, as well as other Exchange Programs U.S. Department of State, the release said.

For his part Information Minister Eugene Nagbe expressed delight in the visit of the U.S Assistant Secretary of State along with Amb. Christine Elders and said Liberia national museum epitomizes the rich cultural heritage of the Country, it said.

He stated that the edifice has been around since the 1800s.

“It’s an inextricable component of the country’s rich but complex history, the release explained.

The MICAT Boss averred that many of the original collections in the museum were taken away or destroyed during the wars, but there are still some worthy artifacts and exhibitions which depict a scintillating culture that should bind Liberians as a nation.

“As you have seen, the three tiers of the Museum contain such artifacts as the country’s first national flag, historic household furniture and utensils, historic photographs and cartographical resources,” the release quoted the Information Minister as saying.

Minister Nagbe said before the civil war, the building (Museum) housed more than 5000 artifacts portraying over 200 years of national and regional history., but was also quick to mention that the building itself came under attack during the different rounds of fighting in Monrovia.

He however stressed that there are items in the National museum which offer an insight into the civil war itself, to remind Citizens of the dark days to which they must not return.

The Gov’t spokesman said Liberia is endowed with a rich culture, and the Government is committed to restoring the heritage that withered during the course of the conflict.

He said Liberia is grateful in regards to its partners, including UNESCO, UNWTO and the U.S. Government, for their immeasurable contributions.

Liberia is an early signatory to UNESCO’s cultural convention on the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage.

BY Melvin Tarlue