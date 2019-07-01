NPP Charges EC

John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has tasked the Electoral Commission (EC) to exercise patience with citizens who are qualified and determined to have the voters ID cards since it is their right.

The ruling Party Chief Scribe made these known when he stormed three (3) of the Electoral Commission offices in the Krobo area with some National and Regional officers of the party to monitor the progress of the limited voter’s registration exercise this past Saturday.

Mr. Boadu described the situation he witnessed at Lower Manya Krobo Municipality as true manifestation of the growth in the democratic standards of Ghana.

He challenged all the MMDAs to respect the rule of law for a peaceful coexistence during and after national elections.

He started his tour from the Yilo Krobo Municipality where he was welcomed by Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, MCE for the area and some party executives before visiting the Electoral Commission’s offices where he expressed a high level of satisfaction at the operations.

BY Daniel Bampoe