Okyenhene Destools Chief Of Hemang

THE OKYENHENE, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has destooled the Chief of Hemang, Osabarima Professor Mirikissi Apori Atta.

He made the announcement about the destoolment on Monday July 1, 2019 at the Ofori Panin Fie, Kyebi.

This follows complaints of uncustomary conduct and harassment of the people of Dome and Gyampomani and his unlawful claim of ownership of lands in the two villages.

The Chief of Hemang after a petition by the people of Dome and Gyampomanin was invited to answer charges before the Kyebi Executive Council.

However, the Hemanghene reportedly refused to appear before the Akyem Abuakwa State Council and in a letter addressed to the Council by his lawyers questioned the jurisdiction of the Kyebi Executive Council to determine matters concerning Hemang lands.

The Okyenhene who was not happy with his subject’s conduct took the decision in the presence of Daasebre Boamah Darko, Adontenhene and Kukurantumihene, the Oseawuohene and Wankyihene , Daasebre Asumadu Appiah, members of the Kyebi Executive Council, Kingmakers and representatives of the Hemang stool.

BY Daniel Bampoe