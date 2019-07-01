‘Security Issues Not For Police, Military Only’

The Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command And Staff College (GAFCSC), Real Admiral Moses Meick Baffour, has said that the world has moved away from the days where defence and security issues were the preserve for the military and the police.

He said currently, such issues belong to the entire society because everyone wish to live and develop in peaceful, secured and stable conditions and must work together to ensuring security for all.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of this year’s defence management course organised for about 104 participants selected from the Ghana Armed Forces and some sister security services, ministries and agencies within the country.

The aim of the two-week course is to expose uniformed and civilians’ personnel working within the security sector to the issues, principles and techniques relevant to improving the governance and management of the defence and security sectors.

Resource persons for the course were experts from the Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, Ghanaian academia as well as defence and security practitioners.

The commandant of the college continued that the world has changed such that comprehensive and multi- dimensional approaches were required to deal with security. issues.

“The nature of this threats we face makes it difficult to clearly delineate political or operational boundaries, or to draw battle lines,” he said.

He added that “the actors involved operate across international and interagency jurisdiction and under this circumstances, the importance of understanding the roles our various ministries, departments and agencies play in the defence of this nation, the security of our sub region and that of Africa must continue to occupy our attention.”

Touching on the aim of the course, Real Admiral Baffour revealed that the effective and efficient management of defence was multi- dimensional and multi- social in nature and hinged on the collaboration of various agencies from both the public and private sectors.

He averred that teamwork was crucial for effective and efficient national development and therefore entreated participants to ensure that the course yielded the desired benefits.

“ I will urge you to use this opportunity to carefully appreciate each other’s roles and responsibility so that you can proffer solutions based on an empirical study of the policy frameworks you will be exposed to in the days ahead.”

Present at the ceremony were Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, dean of the college and other dignities.

By Linday Tenyah