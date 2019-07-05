Modernghana Reporters Discharged

Emmanuel Adjarfo Abugri

An Accra High Court has discharged two reporters of online portal, Modernghana as well another reporter with Accra based Peace FM who were arrested for allegedly engaging in cybercrime and stealing.

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri and Emmanuel Britwum were picked up in Accra last week by National Security operatives for allegedly engaging in cybercrime activities.

An Editor of Peace FM, Emmanuel Obeng Manu, was later arrested and charged for the same alleged offense.

The three were together charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and unathourised access to electronic records.

But an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwey discharged the three after a state attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah, told the court they do not intend to proceed with the case at this stage due to some developments.

“We wish to inform the court that we are no longer proceeding with the presentation of the case. Some developments came up while waiting for the team and they wish to do some follow ups before they can proceed”, the state attorney told the court.

The presiding judge subsequently struck out the case as withdrawn.

Sampson Anynini speaking to reporters stated the decision by the state to drop the case shows that his client did no wrong.

Emmanuel Ajarofor’s claim of torture at the hands of their captors had generated a heated public debate.

Emmanuel Ajarfor had been referred to hospital for medical examination to authenticate his claim that he was subjected to an assortment of torture including elbowing and electric shocks.

Nat. Sec. Statement

However, a statement from the National Security Council Secretariat rubbished the claim of the suspect and stated that the suspect upon being handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was quickly referred for medical examination.

“We are confident that the results of the medical examination will present the truth in the matter, so as to inform the appropriate steps to be taken’ the statement assured Ghanaians.

Confusion

Whiles Emmanuel Adjafor alleged he was manhandled by National Security operatives, his colleague reporter Emmanuel Britwum said he was not tortured during their brief incarceration in the custody of the National Security.

Emmanuel Britwum’s torture denial story is in sharp contrast to his colleague’s Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who claimed he was turned upside down and subjected to a terrible physical ordeal including electric shocks by state security operatives.

He said in a statement through Debora Asabere-Ameyaw, on Wednesday evening that “he neither witnessed Mr. Ajarfor being ‘tortured’ nor did he elect anyone to speak publicly on his behalf on the matter in issue.”

Medical Report

Meanwhile, reports claim a medical examination conducted on Emmanuel Adjafor has indicated that the suspect was not tortured by National Security operatives as he claimed after his brief incarceration.

The Police Hospital medical officer’s report indicated that the suspect was examined twice, the outcomes of both tests posting a healthy Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Abubakari.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak