Miss World Visits Children Battling Scoliosis In Accra

As part of efforts to support Miss Ghana Foundation on its social intervention projects across Ghana, Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de Leon visited the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) Hospital in Accra on Friday.

She was accompanied by Julia Morley, Chairwoman of Miss World Organization and Founder of the Beauty with a Purpose Charity; Inna Patty CEO of Miss Ghana Organisation, Exclusive Events Ghana, Miss Ghana 2018, Nana Ama Benson and runner up, Elizabeth Mclean and host of others including Miss Nigeria 2018, Anita Ukah.

Vanessa and the team toured the FOCOS facility and had special engagement with children at the hospital.

She spoke with the kids and encouraged them to be strong.

The Miss World assured the children that society has not forgotten them in their predicaments, hence her visit to the facility.

The Miss Ghana Foundation which is the charity wing of the Miss Ghana Organisation has over the years been helping to cover cost of surgery for children suffering from Scoliosis at FOCOS hospital.

The foundation takes up different charity projects to help society.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Vanessa together with Julia and the team visited the Don Bosco Technical and Vocational Training Institute – Ashaiman, which is an educational project by Miss Ghana foundation. The foundation facilitated the building of the facility to help provide technical and vocational training for underprivileged children in society.

The Miss World team is in town to help formally launch the ten acre land that was donated by Miss Ghana 2004, Inna M Patty to help build a female hostel.

Today, the only functioning child protection centre is located on that land.

Also Julia Morley Plegde $10,000 to support Don Bosco.

The money is from Beauty With a Purpose Charity.

Julia in a statement commended the Miss Ghana Foundation for its great works to support the Ghanaian society.

That she said is the primary focus of beauty with a purpose and she firmly supports it.

Vanessa and Julia arrived in Ghana on Tuesday July 2.

Aside their numerous charity engagements in town, they also would be attending the Miss Ghana 2019 grand finale which comes off on Saturday night, July 6 at the Kempinski Gold Cost Accra City Hotel.

Since it began in 1951, Miss World is still the biggest beauty event on the planet.

Now in its 69th year, about 130 nations compete for the famous blue crown.

The miss world final is televised live in more than 150 countries and is followed at its peak by more than a billion people on social media.

Every crowning of Miss World is the start of a new chapter, a chapter that signals the shift from beauty pageant to global humanitarian program focusing on the most sick and disadvantaged people in the world with hundreds of millions of dollars raised for good causes and tens of thousands of unique humanitarian projects completed.

BY Francis Addo