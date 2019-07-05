NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Father, ‘Son’ Clash In Nabdam

Mike Zure and Boniface Gambila

The former Member of Parliament(MP) for Nabdam in the Upper East Region, Boniface Gambila has declared his intention to contest the seat again on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But he has a daunting task of first defeating a man he has always referred to as his “son,” Mike Zure, at the NPP’s Parliamentary primaries within the constituency come September 2019.

On many occasions, Mr. Zure had declined to contest the seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party because he did not want to contest his godfather(Boniface Gambila) in any race, and preferred to rather support him in his campaigns in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Early 2019, some concerned youth in the Nabdam Constituency started “painting” some portions of the Bolgatanga township, as well as the constituency with posters of Mr. Zure, as a way of intensifying their plea for him to contest for the seat.

DGN Online understands that Mr. Zure was pressured by the constituents to accept to enter the race and lead NPP into the parliamentary election in 2020.

Before that, his “godfather” Boniface Gambila had subtly given the indication that he was still interested in contesting.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga