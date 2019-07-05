Tamale Teaching Hospital Holds Mass Burial

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has organized a mass burial for 24 unidentified bodies.

The burial was undertake following the breakdown of the Hospital’s refrigerator at the morgue.

Management of the Hospital conducted the mass burial at the Tamale Zujung cemetery after the bodies began to smell.

The bodies included two babies, two women and 20 men.

People living around the Tamale Teaching Hospital had complained about the smell from the morgue.

According to medical officer at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Alhaji Braimah Saaka, “the decision to bury the unidentified bodies was after one of the refrigerators at the mortuary broke down causing a decomposition of the bodies.”

He indicated that an order for the mass burial of the bodies was receivedd from the Tamale Court.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale