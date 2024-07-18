Modric Extends Madrid Stay

Luka Modric poses with club president Florentino Perez (R) after signing a new deal

Luka Modric has signed an extension with Real Madrid which will keep him at the Spanish giants until the end of the 2024-25 season, the club announced yesterday.

Modric had all but confirmed that he would be staying at Madrid for another year during the club’s Champions League winning celebrations.

Modric, 38, has won six Champions Leagues and four LaLiga titles with Madrid — with a joint-record total of 26 trophies at the club — in a 12-year spell since joining from Tottenham in 2012.

He won the Ballon d’Or after leading Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final.

Modric has played a reduced but still influential role at Real Madrid this season, starting 18 LaLiga games and featuring in another 14 as a substitute.

“I’ve never had a problem with Modric,” coach Carlo Ancelotti said this month. “As well as being a top player, one of the best in the world, he’s even more spectacular as a person. We’ve never had a problem, and we never will.”

Modric made his breakthrough at Dinamo Zagreb before joining Tottenham in 2008.

After four years in north London where he emerged as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders, he signed for Madrid in August 2012.